A survey for the national domain registry .Ie by Amarach Research has found that almost two thirds (60%) of consumers said EU customs charges would make them more likely to deal with businesses at home. The poll of 1,000 adults found a further 57% look for a .ie address or Irish contact details to feel comfortable about purchasing from a company they have never heard of before.

The survey highlighted a clear link between Irish businesses and consumer trust when it comes to online shopping preferences.

A total of 68% of adults said they have previously been misled into thinking that they were buying online from an Irish business, with 43% deceived on multiple occasions, later finding out that the products were shipped from abroad.





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Last month, a €2 handling fee was introduced for non-EU originated parcels, in addition to new duties which add a further €3 fee per unique item on purchases valued below €150 from outside the EU.

The survey revealed that 75% of respondents would be inclined to trust an unfamiliar business using a .ie e-mail address, more than double that of Gmail (33%) or an Outlook option (11%).

“Seven in ten people now search for a business website after finding it on social media, and they are looking for guarantees of legitimacy and certainty over charges,” said Louise McKeown Doogan, CEO of .Ie (pictured).

“With 76% of people concerned about online retail security, consumers are becoming more aware of the legitimacy and origin of the site they are ordering from and where its products are being shipped from. The research shows that consumers are looking to Irish retailers and .ie domains to give them digital trust in their online shopping. And it also sends a strong message that using a .ie address gives a business added credibility in the online space.”

Shoppers have also become savvy about targeted ads, as 70% of people said they search for a business website to confirm legitimacy after discovering it on social media.

.Ie recently launched Ireland’s first Digital Trust Mark, which it described as an ‘NCT for people’s online identity’.

Websites and e-mails carrying the distinctive wolfhound symbol give customers confidence that businesses of all sizes are operating to the highest Internet standards.

Once an organisation applies, their website, e-mail and domain setup is assessed using a proprietary scoring evaluation that checks against industry-defined best practice.

These checks confirm that digital fundamentals are correctly configured, responsibly managed and set up to support trust and reliability online.

TechCentral Reporters