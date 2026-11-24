Elon Musk’s AI businesses currently find themselves in a paradoxical situation. They generate enormous revenues by supporting the very competitors they want to outperform. Reports in The New York Times reveal that SpaceX earns billions by renting out its computing infrastructure to other AI companies. Specifically, Anthropic spends around $3.1 billion (€2.8 billion) a month, while Google contributes approximately $800 million (€732 million). These contracts, which could run until 2029, have made the AI division, SpaceXSI, the company’s main source of revenue.

This financial success exposes a tension between Musk’s long-term goals and immediate financial realities. Internally, Musk has expressed concern about his own AI development efforts lagging behind. This suggests that renting out hardware is more lucrative than developing better products.

That attitude was also reflected in an internal chat group. Musk briefly changed its name to refer to selling computing power, on the grounds that his own products were not competitive enough. He has also put pressure on his technical staff to pay more attention to revenue per GPU than to technical benchmarks. In doing so, he aims to prevent the company from running into financial difficulties.





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As a result of this shift towards profitability, several ambitious AI initiatives have been scrapped or scaled back. In September, the company ended its AI tutoring programme and disbanded the team responsible for Grok Imagine’s visual generation tools.

Staff from the Digital Optimus project were also reassigned to focus on Grok’s core functions.

Despite the setbacks in software development, Musk remains firmly committed to physical infrastructure. The company demonstrated its speed by building a data centre in Memphis in less than four months. It also plans to invest $74 billion (€67.7 billion) in new facilities in Texas and Arizona.

Although Musk is frustrated by his products’ lack of dominance, he has openly embraced the strong demand from customers such as Anthropic. As analysts note, the current business model prioritises the stability of rental income over the ability to outperform competitors.

Consequently, SpaceX is effectively funding its own growth by providing the essential tools its competitors need to succeed.

Business AM