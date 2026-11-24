Crypto-asset trading platform Webot has officially opened its European headquarters at Penrose Dock in Cork, where it currently employs 12 people across operational and governance functions.

The company said the Cork office will act as its strategic base for expansion across the European Economic Area (EEA), with plans to grow its operations over the coming three years.

Webot operates under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) framework and provides services to retail and institutional clients across the EEA.





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Its authorised services include crypto-asset custody and administration, trading platform operations, euro-to-crypto conversion services and asset transfers on behalf of clients.

The Cork team covers compliance, technology, operations, finance, risk, legal and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) functions.

The expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

Jeremy Peng, chief executive of Webot Group, said Ireland would provide the company with a base from which to serve the European market.

“Cork provides an ideal ecosystem combining world-class talent, a vibrant fintech community, and strong alignment with our vision of building a transparent, resilient platform for European users,” he said.

Dermot Kennedy, chief executive of Webot EU, said the company would prioritise governance, compliance and product development.

Patryk Goron