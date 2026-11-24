Signal is adding a screenshot block to its messenger in a data protection measure designed to prevent AI agents from scanning the screen and reading messages.

Signal Foundation says the screenshot block is set to be active by default, but users can allow screenshots again in Signal’s app settings if they need to.

However, Signal explicitly warns against doing so, as without the block AI agents could undermine the messenger’s privacy promises at the application level.





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AI assistants on smartphones, such as Gemini on Android and Siri AI on iOS, are increasingly being given the ability to read and respond to incoming messages.

“These agentic AI integrations are changing this environment in a way that’s making it increasingly hostile to privacy. This is an existential threat to Signal, and our ability to responsibly uphold our mission,” Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, wrote, announcing the feature in late November.

The digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) warns that AI assistants with screen-reading abilities risk leaking end-to-end encrypted chat data to cloud servers without user awareness.

Signal did not give a timeline for the international rollout of the feature. After the next update to the Signal app, users can simply check the settings under “Privacy”.

There, the new menu item ‘Block Siri AI’ (iOS) or ‘Screen security’ (Android) will appear under ‘App security’.

Signal had previously introduced a similar block for its Windows app. It prevents the Recall feature from capturing Signal chats. Recall is an optional Windows 11 feature for Copilot+ PCs. When it is switched on, screenshots of the screen are taken and saved continuously so that users can search through them.

DPA