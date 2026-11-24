Climb Channel Solutions has signed a distribution deal with cyber security specialist Acronis.

Under the agreement, Climb will become an Acronis cloud provisioner partner and corporate cloud distribution partner in Ireland.

The partnership will give Irish resellers, value-added resellers and MSPs access to Acronis’ platform, which combines data protection, cyber security, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure management.





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Acronis provides its services to more than 21,000 service providers and 750,000 businesses across 150 countries.

The agreement comes as MSPs face growing demand for integrated cyber security, data protection and IT management services, while also seeking to develop recurring revenue streams.

Brian Davis, vice-president of sales for the UK and Ireland, Climb (pictured), said the partnership would help Irish technology providers develop their managed services businesses.

“Acronis gives Irish partners a powerful platform, but technology alone doesn’t build a successful managed services business,” Davis said.

He added: “Partners don’t necessarily need another route to buy technology. What they need is a route to grow. Through our Acronis partnership, we can help Irish partners turn those capabilities into services that solve customer problems, create recurring revenue and build long-term value.”

Jo Holliday, general manager for the UK, Ireland and South Africa at Acronis, said the companies were extending an existing partnership in the US to support resellers and MSPs in Ireland.

“Taking on more of their customers’ IT and security needs creates opportunities for partners but also puts greater demands on the teams delivering those services,” Holliday said. “Spending less time managing separate security and data protection tools gives those teams more time to support customers. Working with Climb pairs our technology with practical guidance to help partners develop services that fit their customers’ needs.”

Patryk Goron