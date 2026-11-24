The US Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit to recover more than $1.1 billion (€1 billion) in digital currency. The funds were allegedly stolen from Binance by North Korean cybercriminals. The legal action is part of a broader federal initiative to help the cryptocurrency exchange recover a total of more than $6 billion (€5.4 billion) in misappropriated funds.

Since the security breach around 29 October, US authorities have managed to freeze or recover more than $2.9 billion (€2.6 billion) in cryptoassets. M. Scott Proctor, a Department of Justice official responsible for national security matters, said these measures were intended to prevent the North Korean regime from benefiting from its repeated crimes against innocent parties.

He added that the swift seizure of the assets and the subsequent lawsuit demonstrated the government’s determination to protect victims’ rights.





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The incident, regarded as the largest theft of digital assets in history, involved the loss of approximately $6.3 billion (€5.7 billion) from Binance wallets across several blockchains.

North Korea has denied any involvement in the theft. However, the FBI and several companies that analyse blockchain transactions have linked the attack to a group known as TraderTraitor, which operates on behalf of Pyongyang.

The hackers used a deceptive recruitment method. During a fraudulent job interview, a software engineer was induced to carry out a malicious programming task. This allowed the hackers to infiltrate the systems and siphon off various cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum.

In response to the attack, Binance suspended all withdrawals. The cryptocurrency exchange pledged to compensate affected users from its own reserves. Withdrawal services resumed on 1 November.

Business AM