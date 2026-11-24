Cork-based Pangaea Life Science Solutions has won InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition 2026, beating more than 300 early-stage businesses to claim the overall prize. The award includes funding of €130,000.

The company, founded in 2022, took the B2B category award at the Munster regional final in October before winning the overall competition at the all-island final in Belfast.

Co-founded by David Twohig, chief executive, and Liam O’Brien, Pangaea develops technology designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies transfer product and process knowledge from development to manufacturing.





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Its Digital Thread for Life Sciences (DTLS) product family uses AI agents to accelerate technology transfer and reduce the time taken to bring products to market.

The company also provides manufacturing execution systems (MES) services and consultancy covering digital transformation, laboratory transformation, digital technology transfer and process optimisation.

Founded in Cork, Pangaea now employs around 30 people across Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada and Australia. Its customers include global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Commenting on the award, Twohig, said: “Winning Seedcorn 2026 is a proud moment for everyone at Pangaea, and real recognition of the work the whole team has put in.”

He added: “We set up Pangaea to solve a very specific problem – life sciences organisations are still managing critical knowledge in ways that slow down their path from development to manufacturing, and we knew there was a better way.”

The company plans to use the funding to develop its DTLS products, expand its customer base and grow its Cork team. It also intends to enter the Singapore and wider Asian markets.

Seedcorn is an annual competition run by InterTradeIreland to assess the investment readiness of early-stage businesses across the island. Entrants are assessed on their business models, commercial potential and investment propositions.

The 12 regional category winners pitched to an independent judging panel at the Belfast final. Three category winners progressed to the final round, where Pangaea was named overall winner.

Margaret Hearty, chief executive of InterTradeIreland, said this year’s entrants had demonstrated ambition, resilience and commercial focus across a range of sectors.

“Seedcorn is about more than funding. It helps founders strengthen their investment readiness, build valuable connections, and accelerate growth,” she said.

Pangaea is supported by Enterprise Ireland through its High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) programme.

Patryk Goron