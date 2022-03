Universal Robots’ Mark Gray on Industry 4.0 Good news for physical media and why manufacturing will not die after Industry 4.0 Radio

Ireland’s most famous tech entrepreneurs receive a special St Patricks Day award from SFI, we hear surprising news about social media influencers, look at physical v digital music sales and discuss the future of robots in factories with Mark Gray from Universal Robots.

