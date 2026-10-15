Anthropic’s revenue rises 45% in the third quarter to $16.8bn

According to reports by the Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg, Anthropic announced at a meeting with investors in San Francisco that revenue for the third quarter of 2026 came to $16.8 billion (€14.9 billion). The announcement was made during a meeting with potential investors in the run-up to the company’s planned stock market listing.

Although Anthropic has refused to comment officially or publish these figures, the numbers point to a substantial growth trend, after $4.7 billion (€4.2 billion) in the first quarter and roughly $11.6 billion (€10.3 billion) in the second. This amounts to an increase of around 45% compared with the previous quarter.

From a financial perspective, the company claims to have achieved a positive cash flow and an adjusted profit for the period. However, no specific details were disclosed about the size of the profit or the exact nature of the “adjusted” calculations.





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This turnaround follows a challenging 2025, in which the company faced an operating loss of more than $8 billion (€7.1 billion) on revenue of almost $4.6 billion (€4.1 billion), although that loss did not take certain write-downs on liabilities into account.

CEO Dario Amodei and CFO Krishna Rao were present at the event. Their presence made those attending optimistic about the company’s prospects for sustainable profitability.

The timing of the IPO has already been changed several times. It was initially scheduled for October. According to current forecasts, marketing activities could start around 9 November. Trading could then possibly begin before 26 November.

The scale of this potential IPO is enormous; some investors estimate the company’s value at around $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion). If these figures are correct, the listing could be comparable in size to that of SpaceX, although the precise timing and details may still change.

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