Mike Berners-Lee on the first casualty of the climate crisis: Truth

Mike Berners-Lee is our guest this week chatting about how misinformation has become such a difficult obstacle to tackling climate change and what technology companies can do about it.

Plus, in this week’s news, the Asos hack reveals just how much personal information can be exposed in a data breach; a developer recreates Adobe’s major creative tools for all; and Jeff Bezos shares his belief that productivity gains from AI will deliver a three-day working week.

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Mike Berners-Lee will be the keynote speaker at the Techies Go Green Smarter Energy Conference. To find out more click here.