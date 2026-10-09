Radio

Mike Berners-Lee on the first casualty of the climate crisis: Truth

Jeff Bezos promises a three-day work week, a vibe coded alternative to Adobe software, and a tepid response to The Social Reckoning
Mike Berners-Lee
Mike Berners-Lee

Mike Berners-Lee is our guest this week chatting about how misinformation has become such a difficult obstacle to tackling climate change and what technology companies can do about it.

Plus, in this week’s news, the Asos hack reveals just how much personal information can be exposed in a data breach; a developer recreates Adobe’s major creative tools for all; and Jeff Bezos shares his belief that productivity gains from AI will deliver a three-day working week.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunesSoundcloud or Spotify, or find us via RSS and pod.link.

 

advertisement

 

Mike Berners-Lee will be the keynote speaker at the Techies Go Green Smarter Energy Conference. To find out more click here.

Previous article
If the success of AI is pure speculation, quantum computing is at least an informed guess
Next article
Special offers on Dell Pro with DCB Group for a limited time only
RELATED ARTICLES
Sign up for the
Technology Minute

Listen to Tech Radio

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -