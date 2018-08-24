Teamwork’s Daniel Mackey on Cork as a start-up hub

Why one company spent half a million on a domain name and lived to tell the tale, and more

This week Niall Kitson meets with Teamwork co-founder Daniel Mackey to talk about why the company spent $500,000 on a domain name and how Cork is well on the way to challenging Dublin as the nation’s tech capital.

