The FBI has warned about the worldwide use of Artex, an AI-powered penetration testing tool. Hackers and cybercriminals are using the technology to streamline cyberattacks.

According to the FBI, this technology enables attackers to move rapidly from their initial target to gaining access to high-level systems in less than three hours.

A significant example of this tool’s use was the breach of ConnectWise’s supply chain in October, which put customers’ Microsoft 365 environments at risk and led to unauthorised login attempts targeting more than 2,250 secondary tenants.





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Since August 2024, various attackers have deployed Artex against numerous critical sectors. These include healthcare, energy supply, defence, telecommunications and financial services. The legal sector, industry, the semiconductor sector, government services and the technology sector have also been affected.

In response to these threats, the FBI recommends that businesses tighten their access management and remain alert to anomalous automated behaviour.

Business AM