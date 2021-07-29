Schneider Electric, Global Footprint Network partner on 100 Days of Possibility

Campaign marks countdown to UN climate change conference Print Print Life

Schneider Electric and Global Footprint Network, a research organisation that tracks how the world manages natural resources, have unveiled an initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.

The newly launched 100 Days of Possibility coincides with Earth Overshoot Day, the date when humanity exhausts all ecological resources the planet can regenerate during an entire year.

The 100 days referenced in the initiative’s name mark the time left until the start of the 26th annual UN Climate Conference (COP26), when government officials from around the globe will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to agree on effective actions to combat climate change.

advertisement





Opportunities and solutions across all sectors will be revealed each day leading up to COP26 at 100DaysofPossibility.org These will highlight the many ways that everyone can #MoveTheDate of Earth Overshoot Day. Examples include proposals for 100% renewable power grids, smart homes and food waste reduction.

One of the scalable solutions Schneider has contributed is the integration of a microgrid with an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in a Maryland-based smart energy bus depot in the US. It will be the first of its kind and help #MoveTheDate of Earth Overshoot Day by reducing carbon emissions by 62% among other benefits.

Another example is with Schneider’s office building, IntenCity, in Grenoble, France. IntenCity demonstrates how public and private sectors have joined forces to build cleaner and healthier communities. The building is designed to consume 7 kilowatt-hours per square meter each year – nearly 10 times less energy than the average European building consumes. Rooftop solar panels, two onsite wind turbines, the use of groundwater, and smart technology solutions enable the complex to consume and produce equal amounts of electricity over one year. A unique microgrid partnership facilitates energy sharing and coordination with the surrounding community.

Another contribution is Schneider’s recent agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, the country’s national utility provider. It will be the Middle East’s first ever country-wide smart grid and help Egypt meet future energy demands while advancing its sustainability strategy.

TechCentral Reporters