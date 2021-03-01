RPC makes pre-retirement courses available online

Dedicated platform offers mixed media learning experience Print Print Life

A new online learning platform to facilitating the delivery of online pre-retirement courses has been launched by the The Retirement Planning Council of Ireland (RPC).

RPC Learn, developed with e-learning solutions provider Aurion, will be hosted on the LearnUpon platform and the RPC’s flagship two-day retirement programme will now be delivered over four half-days online.

RPC’s CEO Laura Farrell said: “We were determined to develop an experience that was as close to our face to face offering, as is possible in an online capacity. We understand the importance of interaction and engagement in the online space, it is harder to sustain people’s attention and buy in when we are all struggling with endless Zoom meetings. We are confident that our platform sets us apart with respect to the individual experience our participants can anticipate.”

advertisement





Course participants will have access to a step-by-step retirement planning programme that will be delivered fully online. RPC Learn will guide the course participants through their journey of self-reflection, discovery and planning by providing access to pre-course materials and activities. Participants can also engage with the expert instructors and other course participants through live interactive online sessions.

Farrell added: “Covid-19 has undoubtedly been a difficult time, but it has also presented additional challenges to those approaching retirement. The transition from working life to retirement is difficult at the best of times, and this is amplified by the absence of a support system in the workplace, which can be difficult for employers to deliver remotely. The RPC Learn platform aims to bridge this gap and ensure that soon to be retirees are prepared for changes that come with this next stage of living.”

TechCentral Reporters