Nuada’s SCALA project in France selected for €14.6m in support

Belfast-based carbon capture technology company Nuada has received €14.6 million in EU Innovation Fund support for its first-of-a-kind SCALA project. Financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System, the Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. The project is underpinned by the company’s ultra-efficient carbon capture technology that will deliver a plant producing 10,000 tonnes of biogenic liquid CO₂ annually.

The project has also been awarded the European Commission’s STEP Seal, recognising its contribution to Europe’s strategic technology priorities. Nuada will deploy its AdSpire process at Idex’s biomass cogeneration plant in Hauts-de-France. By combining Nobel Prize-winning chemistry with advanced vacuum technology, Nuada’s fully electric, solvent-free process slashes energy demand and simplifies integration into existing plants, making carbon capture affordable for industrial emitters.

SCALA builds on Nuada’s industrial pilot campaigns, including a recent demonstration at enfinium’s Ferrybridge-1 facility in West Yorkshire.





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Jose Casaban, co-chief executive officer of Nuada, said: “SCALA represents a major milestone in the commercial deployment of our AdSpire technology. The Innovation Fund’s support is a powerful endorsement of our breakthrough carbon capture technology. It reflects the success of our pilot programmes, and the expertise, innovation and capability of our team to execute at scale.”

Conor Hamill, co-chief executive officer, added: “Carbon capture is critical infrastructure for industrial decarbonisation, but to achieve deployment at the scale required, it needs to be cheaper and easier to integrate into existing industrial assets. SCALA is a major step towards demonstrating how Nuada can make CCUS affordable and a cornerstone for the economically viable deployment of commercial CCS at scale.”

Financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System, the Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. In its latest call, the European Commission selected 77 projects from 358 applications to receive a collected €3.4 billion in support.

TechCentral Reporters