A communications partnership should strengthen an MSP’s business, not just expand its product list

In association with Nuacom

The customer may see the provider’s name on an application or a handset, but it is often the MSP they turn to with questions about configuration, integrations and support. The platform therefore needs to do more than demonstrate well. It needs to fit the way the partner delivers services.

That is how I believe a communications partnership should be assessed. Not simply by the number of licences it could generate, but by whether it helps the partner meet customer requirements, connect existing systems and support the service over time.





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At Nuacom, our offering brings together a cloud business phone system with more than 50 features, business software integrations, AI-assisted call analysis and an Irish support team. Our partner programme adds onboarding assistance, training and go-to-market resources. Those elements matter because a partner needs both a capable platform and a practical way to work with the provider behind it.

Start with what the partner needs to deliver

There is a temptation in technology to lead with the newest capability. In communications, that currently means AI. But an MSP cannot build a successful implementation around advanced functionality if the everyday calling requirements have not been addressed.

Call routing, transfers, voice menus, recording and reporting remain central to the assessment. So does the question of how people will access the service, whether through a desk phone, desktop application or mobile device.

Nuacom provides those capabilities within its cloud platform, alongside live call wallboards and analytics. That gives partners a range of options when defining a customer’s call flows, user access and management requirements.

My view is that the implementation should start with the customer’s working practices, not with a demonstration of every available feature. The partner’s role is to establish what is needed and configure the service accordingly.

A platform with breadth should support that judgement, not encourage unnecessary complexity.

Integrations should be part of the technical conversation

For an MSP managing a customer’s business applications, a phone system should not be evaluated in isolation.

The more useful questions concern what happens around the call. Where is the customer record? How is call activity logged? Where can an employee find the conversation history? What information needs to be available afterwards?

Nuacom’s integration directory includes CRM platforms such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and Zoho CRM, together with helpdesk applications including Zendesk Support, Freshdesk and Intercom. We also have the ever popular Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zapier to connect every part of your day to day.

Our platform supports automatic call logging within connected CRM and helpdesk workflows. Recordings and transcripts can also be accessed through supported connections, depending on the integration being used.

For partners, that creates a more substantial technical discussion than whether the customer can make and receive calls. It allows communications to be considered alongside the applications the partner already implements or supports.

However, an integration logo is not a specification. I would encourage any partner evaluating a platform, including ours, to examine the exact workflow required. Establish what is logged, where information appears and what configuration is necessary.

That is how an integration becomes useful in practice.

AI needs a defined purpose

I take the same view of AI. Its inclusion in a platform is less important than the work it can help someone do.

Nuacom’s AI capabilities include call transcription, summaries, key-point recognition, sentiment analysis and talk-time indicators. Our support documentation also describes email recaps containing summaries, action items and topics, along with keyword trackers that can tag calls or trigger alerts.

These functions provide additional ways to review recorded conversations. A summary offers a shorter route into a discussion. A transcript provides a written account to consult. Keyword tracking provides a way to identify conversations containing specified terms.

For the partner, the task is to establish which of those functions has a purpose in the customer’s operation.

Who needs access? Which notifications are useful? What should be reviewed by a person? How will the capability fit the existing process?

There are configuration requirements too. Nuacom’s AI Call Analysis requires call recording and activation by an account holder or administrator. It should therefore be scoped as part of the implementation, rather than assumed to be active on every account.

I would rather see a partner deploy a clearly defined AI workflow than enable a collection of features without an agreed use for them.

Your provider’s limitations can become your revenue ceiling

If your current communications provider only offers basic calling, there is a limit to what you can build around it. You can supply the service, manage the account and support the customer, but when that customer needs CRM integration, more detailed reporting or AI-assisted call analysis, you need a platform that supports those requirements.

From my perspective, that is an important commercial consideration for an MSP. Your customer relationships should give you room to deliver additional value. They should not be constrained by a provider whose capabilities stop at the dial tone.

Depending on the partner’s commercial agreement and service model, that breadth can support opportunities for upselling and additional services: configuring integrations, developing call flows, setting up reporting or helping teams introduce AI-assisted review into their workflows. These are opportunities to assess, not guaranteed revenue or a reason to assume every capability carries an additional charge.

The principle is straightforward: if your provider cannot support a capability, you cannot offer it through that provider. You may need another supplier, a separate solution or a different platform altogether.

I believe partners should have more room than that. Start with what the customer needs today, but choose a platform that allows you to respond when those needs develop. The commercial opportunity should come from solving the next relevant problem, not simply selling more of the same.

The relationship behind the platform matters

An MSP needs to understand not only what a product does, but how the provider will work with it.

Our Irish partner programme includes reseller, integrator, provider and affiliate routes, with onboarding assistance, training and go-to-market resources. These provide different ways for businesses to participate according to their role and level of involvement.

The important next step is to make responsibilities clear.

Who leads the implementation? Who configures the call flows? Who supports the users? What happens when the customer wants to change the setup?

Those questions should be addressed early. A partnership is easier to evaluate when both sides understand the delivery model.

Nuacom also provides an Irish support team and supports Irish number porting. For partners working with Irish organisations, these are practical considerations when planning a transition and establishing ongoing support arrangements.

Internal IT departments should apply the same scrutiny. Although they are not reselling the service, they still need to know where the provider’s responsibilities end and their own begin.

Give partners room to develop the relationship

An initial phone-system project may address a relatively narrow requirement. That should not prevent the partner from considering what the customer might need next.

Nuacom’s platform spans core calling, reporting, business software integrations and AI-assisted conversation analysis. Partners can assess those areas together while choosing which capabilities are relevant to a particular deployment.

I see the value in a phased approach. Establish the core service, make sure it fits the customer’s operation, and introduce additional capabilities where there is a defined requirement.

That respects both the customer’s priorities and the partner’s delivery responsibilities. It also keeps the relationship focused on useful work rather than feature adoption for its own sake.

Evaluate us on the work you need to do

I would not ask an MSP to choose a communications provider on the strength of a feature count alone.

Look at the calling requirements. Examine the integrations. Test the administrative workflows. Understand how AI is configured. Ask how onboarding and support will work.

Nuacom combines more than 50 business phone features with integrations, AI capabilities and partner resources. The case for working with us rests on how that combination fits the services a partner wants to deliver and the customers it supports.

A communications partnership should strengthen the partner’s ability to do its job. That is the standard I believe providers should be measured against.



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Igor Toma is CEO of Nuacom