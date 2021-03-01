Triangle expands managed services business with 20 new hires

New jobs span technical and business development roles

Triangle is creating in excess of 20 new jobs in Dublin following the rapid growth of its managed service business.

The new positions include service architects, service managers, technical Support personnel and business development executives.

‘’Business has been strong overall but our managed service business has experienced 100% growth in the last year’’ explained Miriam Byrne, Services Director, Triangle (pictured). ‘’We are seeing significant demand for specialised managed service in critical areas within enterprise environments across all sectors we operate in.

“Highly skilled people within our managed service teams working closely with our customers IT teams are replacing the more traditional broad outsourcing agreements that were in vogue over the past 10 years. This brings the benefit of expertise and innovation while facilitating agility and ownership within our customers’ businesses.”

TechCentral Reporters