Exclusive Networks Ireland launches X-OD: Enabling partners to profit in the on-demand subscription economy

Breakthrough for Irish channel partners to sell technology products ‘as a service’ Print Print Trade

In association with Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks Ireland today invites channel partners to access X-OD, its revolutionary digital on-demand platform and online delivery channel, for the first time. Ireland-based partners are included in the initial wave of 9 European countries now equipped with X-OD (‘Exclusive Networks On-Demand’), allowing them to make a fast, safe and simple transition to subscription-based consumption both for their customers and their own business models, allowing them to sell ‘everything as a service’. The vendor technologies currently available through X-OD include Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint and Google Cloud’s Chronicle.

“X-OD disrupts the traditional channel model with fresh alternatives that allow products to be sold as services, removing upfront capex and shifting procurement to become more opex oriented and consumption based,” said Gerry Sheldrick, country manager at Exclusive Networks Ireland.

“Crucially, it gives partners the ideal framework to rapidly and safely transform their business approach without cost, complexity or risk. We see this shift being deeply relevant to how more organisations want cyber and infrastructure solutions and related services to be bought and sold, delivering a fully digital customer experience across the value chain and driving rich data insights to optimise ongoing customer success.”

X-OD is a digital platform capable of turning virtually anything into a subscription, simplifying consumption and enabling new services and bespoke bundles to be created, sold and provisioned at speed and scale. It marks a revolutionary shift in how technology is transacted, enabling partners to capitalise on the market forces driving vendors and customers relentlessly to an ‘everything-as-a-service’ world. There is no cost or risk for partners to onboard and begin transforming to new on-demand business models that they can promote under their own brand. X-OD also allows vendors who are not currently subscription-based to derive subscription-based revenues.

“Wherever we go with X-OD, it is growing fast – now in the Nordics, Iberia and DACH, and across Benelux, UK&I and France,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks. “The global pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated digital transformation more generally, making this proposition even more relevant to business needs. Digital customer experience, big data insights and opex-based consumption are here to stay. And our roadmap is on track to extend the capabilities of X-OD beyond Europe and into every Exclusive operating territory.”