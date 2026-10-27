Gates warns of major economic consequences of artificial intelligence

Bill Gates has again warned that the integration of artificial intelligence could lead to around two decades of profound social and financial instability.

Speaking on The Verge’s Decoder podcast, the Microsoft co-founder said that the shift towards an AI-driven economy was likely to cause significant disruption, creating a divide between those who benefit and those who lose out as traditional employment models undergo fundamental changes.

Although Gates regards this 20-year period as an estimate rather than a certainty, he believes this unstable phase must be endured before humanity can achieve widespread prosperity.





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He noted that the actual length of this transition will depend on the pace of innovation and whether the authorities decide to regulate the speed of AI’s growth.

The future of work

Looking ahead, Gates envisages a future in which humanoid robots and advanced software take on most manual work, ranging from agricultural production and construction to complex medical procedures.

However, he suggested that certain people-focused fields, such as the arts, athletics, the culinary arts and childcare, may deliberately be reserved for humans.

Despite AI’s potential to resolve resource scarcity and revolutionise medicine, the philanthropist said that current government regulations are inadequate to keep pace with these changes.

He stressed that the burden of risk management must not rest solely with private technology companies, and called for strict government oversight and improved defences against biological threats and digital warfare.

Ultimately, Gates warned that the arrival of AI could usher in one of the most unstable eras in human history, regardless of how well it is managed.

He says that, although the prospects are daunting, it is essential to warn the public so that collective human choices can steer the technology’s development.

Business AM