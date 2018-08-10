Prodigy Learning continues winning ways with Microsoft partner of the year award

Latest award comes on the foot of Australian expansion Print Print Trade

Prodigy Learning has received the Microsoft partner of the year award at Certiport’s 2018 Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida.

This partner award is presented by Microsoft annually for outstanding success in advancing future-ready skills solutions for education including the Microsoft certification programmes delivered worldwide by Certiport.

Prodigy has more than 2,000 customers in the education, training, corporate and public sectors across Europe, Ireland, UK and most recently has successfully expanded into Australia.

Its customers range from secondary schools to universities such as London School of Economics and the University of St. Andrews, government bodies including the NHS in the UK and Solas in Ireland and corporate organisations including large professional bodies such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The copmany’s highlights with Microsoft this year have included the launch of the Microsoft Australia National Skills Programme, Minecraft Education London, and the MOS Four Nations Championship, which combines Office 365 and Minecraft: Education Edition to identify the students with the best digital skills in the UK & Ireland.

Prodigy Learning CEO Andrew Flood said: “This award for Outstanding Success with Microsoft is a recognition of our team’s great work this year partnering closely with Microsoft to grow skills programmes with education customers in multiple regions from Australia to Europe.

“It is a great honour to be recognised for work that we are passionate about. Digital Skills are critical to the global economy.

“Our Microsoft programmes develop and validate these digital skills, improving employability for students and productivity for employees.”

TechCentral Reporters