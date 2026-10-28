Apple unveils new MacBook Pro and iMac with M6 chip

Apple has introduced an updated 14″ MacBook Pro, powered by the advanced M6 processor. The device is available in silver and space black, with prices starting at €2,329.

The main hardware improvements include Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7 and all-day battery life.

The M6 chip significantly boosts productivity with a 12-core GPU and CPU, featuring the fastest individual core currently available. Compared with its M5 predecessor, the chip offers a 30% increase in graphics speed and a 25% improvement in AI task processing. It also performs significantly better than the M1 model, processing LLM prompts up to 13 times faster.





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Improved memory and connectivity

In terms of memory, the new laptop comes with 16GB of unified RAM as standard, which users can upgrade to 32GB. Data transfer speeds have also improved, with memory bandwidth of 170GB/s.

The range of connections remains extensive. The laptop features an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, HDMI, MagSafe 3 and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 12MP camera remains unchanged. Users can also use high-power USB-C chargers to charge the battery to 50% in just half an hour.

New iMac

Alongside the laptop, Apple also introduced a new iMac with the M6 chip. The desktop computer starts at €1,819 and is available in seven colours.

This desktop features Neural Accelerators in every processor core to streamline video editing, photography and general multitasking. According to the company, AI operations on this machine are five times faster than on the M4 version. The system is equipped with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, high-quality audiovisual tools and up to four Thunderbolt 4 connections, and runs macOS 27.

Apple further expands its product range

These announcements came shortly before the Pro and Tell event and follow the recent launch of a new iPad mini. The new tablet features an even larger 8.5″ size while maintaining the same footprint as the previous mini, thanks to 24% thinner bezels. The Super Retina XDR display features OLED technology to deliver pixel-level lighting control for much deeper blacks and support for the P3 wide colour gamut for more vivid and accurate imagery. Included in the 5.4″ package is an A20 Pro chip that uses Apple’s latest 2-nanometer process technology and a new package inspired by M-series chips. Powered by a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, iPad mini delivers up to 4.5x faster AI performance than the previous generation. Prices start at €769.

Business AM