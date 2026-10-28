Landmark invests €500,000 in compliance management service

Landmark Technologies, an Irish provider of IT and cyber security services is investing €500,000 to launch a new managed compliance service. The new service is expected to make a significant contribution to the company’s target of 30% annual revenue growth.

Landmark is investing in the development and growth of its compliance capability, including specialist recruitment and training. As part of this, the company is creating five new roles, spanning technical implementation, compliance and administration.

The new managed service brings Landmark’s cyber security expertise together with specialist compliance support, helping businesses to meet and maintain their cybersecurity and governance requirements through one provider.





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The service will support businesses across requirements and standards including NIS2, DORA and ISO 27001. It combines technical cyber security implementation with the governance, policies and documentation needed to meet and maintain those standards. Bringing these areas together will reduce the need for businesses to coordinate multiple providers as they work towards compliance.

Businesses are increasingly required to show evidence of compliance when tendering for contracts or joining larger supply chains. The growing use of AI is adding another layer of complexity, as businesses look to put clear governance and policies around how AI tools are used and how company data is handled.

Ken Kelleher, managing director, Landmark Technologies (pictured), said: “Compliance is increasingly becoming a condition of doing business. Irish organisations are facing greater expectations from regulators, customers, insurers and supply-chain partners, and many simply don’t have the specialist expertise in-house to keep pace with what is required. That is why we are launching this new managed compliance service and investing in the people, technology and training needed to deliver it.

“Achieving a standard is one thing; maintaining it is another. Businesses need the right technical controls in place, but they also need the policies, processes and governance behind them. Our approach is to bring those areas together and give customers the specialist support they need to stay compliant over time.”

TechCentral Reporters