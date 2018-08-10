Envisage Cloud unifies Dalata’s financial operations in €200,000 deal

Sage systems integrator Envisage Cloud has designed and implemented a new cloud-based financial system for the Dalata Hotel Group in adeal worth €200,000.

The new solutions includes bespoke software and Sage 200cloud, which unified Dalata’s financial systems across all 39 hotels in the group making it easier to manage payments and finances across the entire business.

Before the new solution was introduced, each hotel in the group used individual accounts applications, which resulted in lack of access and increased audit costs.

Envisage Cloud developed a customised supplier payments system which automates and manages payments, enabling the business to run faster and more efficiently. It has so far delivered a 60% reduction in the time spent processing supplier payments, giving the finance team more time to actively analyse financial reports.

The new system also provides additional layers of security and helps protect against bank fraud and strengthen Dalata’s corporate governance.

Edel Conran, finance project manager, Dalata Hotel Group, said: “The new financial system that Envisage Cloud designed and implemented exceeded our expectations. The new solution has streamlined the financial management of the group, resulting in improved productivity.

“Another big benefit of the new system is that our finance team now have remote access to the system, removing the need to travel between hotels. This also allows us to improve efficiencies and reduce costs in our internal audit team as we can do most of the preparation work in advance.”

Peter Bergin, managing director, Envisage Cloud, said: “Our knowledge of how to automate business processes enables our customers’ business to be more profitable due to faster and better functionality.

“As Ireland’s largest hotel operator, Dalata needed a more streamlined financial solution. Our bespoke system has enabled the group to simplify its financial processing increasing efficiencies in the business.”

TechCentral Reporters