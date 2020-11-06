One more thing for 2020

Apple promises 'one more thing', election fallout and the role of women-run businesses Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty look at the fallout for the US election – or rather the bits you didn’t know had happened. We also tease the new Xbox series X, Apple’s promise of ‘one more thing’ to round out the year and dss’ Fiona Daly talks about her company’s official recognition as a women-run business.

