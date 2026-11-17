ESB and Tesco Ireland have agreed a partnership to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at Tesco stores across the country.

Under the agreement, ESB will install fast and high-power chargers, with capacities of up to 200kW, at selected Tesco locations.

The facilities will allow customers to charge their vehicles while shopping and will extend the existing network, which already covers 50 sites.





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The initial phase will include Tesco stores in Clarehall, Clearwater, Drogheda, Dundalk and Maynooth.

Further locations have been identified, with both companies planning to expand the network over time.

The partnership will add to ESB’s nationwide public EV charging infrastructure as demand for electric vehicles continues to grow.

It is also intended to improve access to charging facilities in convenient locations and support efforts to reduce transport emissions.

Suzanne Ward, head of emerging markets at ESB, said the partnership would help make EV charging more accessible.

“ESB is proud to partner with Tesco Ireland in expanding access to EV charging across its sites. The electrification of transport is central to Ireland’s climate goals, and by working together, we’re ensuring that drivers have fast and reliable charging options in convenient locations,” Ward said.

She added: “This partnership is another step forward in making it easier for drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles and cleaner energy.”

Darrin Honer, head of business transformation at Tesco Ireland, said the company was looking at ways to reduce the environmental impact of its operations while helping customers make more sustainable choices.

“Our partnership with ESB is another step on that journey, making EV charging more accessible and convenient for customers as part of their everyday shop,” he said.

Honer added that Tesco Ireland sourced 100% renewable electricity for its operations and was investing in lower-carbon solutions across its business.

The companies said the initial rollout represented the first phase of a wider partnership, with additional Tesco locations expected to be added over time.

Patryk Goron