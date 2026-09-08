New Apple CEO John Ternus faces his first major event, and that means lots of new hardware

Under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple is making the transition from a period of incremental updates to an unprecedented era of hardware diversification.

For more than ten years, the company has focused on refining existing product lines and expanding its services ecosystem. Now, however, a massive wave of new device categories and form factors is about to arrive. This shift begins with the “Surprise and Shine” event on 9 September, which will mark the starting gun for an ambitious rollout stretching into 2026 and 2027.

Although these projects were initiated during Tim Cook’s tenure, they have largely been developed under the leadership of Ternus. This connection is the reason why the leadership change took place on 1 September, allowing Ternus to introduce these innovations immediately.





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In a message to staff, Ternus expressed his enormous enthusiasm for the upcoming launches and the futuristic products currently in development.

The iPhone Ultra

The most anticipated unveiling is the iPhone Ultra, a foldable smartphone that, when closed, is passport-sized. This premium device, which is expected to cost more than 2,000 dollars, will feature a minimal screen crease, an advanced hinge and an A20 Pro chip. The price in Europe is not yet known.

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will introduce mechanical apertures for better light control and improved thermal management via new vapour chambers, although their appearance will remain similar to that of previous generations.

Wearables and the smart home ecosystem

Apple is also revamping its wearables and the home-use ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 12 will get a ceramic casing, while the Ultra 4 will focus on an AI‑enhanced Siri and possibly a heart-rate monitor that works around the clock.

In audio, the AirPods 5 will refresh the entry-level models, although the AI earbuds with integrated camera have been postponed until next year.

Meanwhile, both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini will receive a more powerful internal processor to support advanced AI functionalities, without any major visual redesigns.

Next-generation computers and tablets

The tablet and computer ranges are making major technological leaps. The iPad mini is expected to be upgraded to an OLED screen for superior contrast and better colours. The iMac and the 14″ MacBook Pro are moving to M6 chips.

Even more radical is that Apple is preparing a complete overhaul of the MacBook Pro, introducing the company’s first multitouch OLED screens and integrating the Dynamic Island interface into the laptop experience.

Home automation

Finally, Apple is taking an important step in home automation with a new smart hub. This device will feature a 7″ screen with facial recognition to provide different users with customised information. It can be wall‑mounted or placed on a table and will serve as the central hub for FaceTime calls and smart‑home management.

Business AM