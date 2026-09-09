Xiaomi will bring electric cars to Europe from 2027

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi will start selling its electric cars in Germany and other European countries from 2027. To set up sales and customer service, the company signed letters of intent with eight major German car dealership groups during the IFA technology trade fair in Berlin.

These are Emil Frey Germany, the Ernst Dello Gruppe, Autohaus Dinnebier, Hahn Automobile, the LUEG Mobility Gruppe, Fett & Wirtz, SPT Avior and Penske-Jacobs. The partnership is intended to form the basis for a nationwide network of sales outlets and workshops.

According to Yu Liguo, vice-president of Xiaomi Auto and responsible for international activities, Xiaomi is opting for a long-term investment in Europe. In addition to the research and development centre the company already has in Munich, local trading partners are, in his view, important for a reliable market launch.





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Since the launch of the SU7 electric saloon in spring 2024, Xiaomi has, by its own account, delivered more than 700,000 cars in China. Until recently, the company postponed a European market launch because production capacity was being fully used to meet demand in the Chinese market.

In recent times, Xiaomi has become increasingly visible in Germany. Among other things, the company has used the Nürburgring to draw attention to the performance of its electric cars.

The SU7 Ultra, a sporty saloon, holds a lap record for upper-class electric cars on the Nordschleife. The YU7 GT has also recently made the news. This electric SUV completed the circuit fully autonomously, without a driver.

In a relatively short time, Xiaomi has grown into an important player in the Chinese market for electric cars. With the SU7, the company made its entry into the automotive sector in 2024. In the meantime, electric cars have become one of Xiaomi’s most important growth areas.

Emerce