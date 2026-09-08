TechCentral.ie, Red Hat webinar to looks at role of virtualisation as solution to demands of AI

IT departments are coming under increased pressure as artificial intelligence pushes up the cost of memory, storage and networking. As technical and non-technical staff compete for access to the same resources the problem of maintaining performance and stability while staying within budget is front of mind for management. There is, however, one lever IT departments can pull to bring costs back under control: virtualisation.

To discuss this trend Sam Marland, senior manager, OpenShift Virtualisation Leader with Red Hat, and TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson for a discussion of the reality of maintaining a traditional IT environment and the benefits and practicalities of OpenShift Virtualisation on 23 September at 10am.

“Artificial intelligence has turned IT into an exercise in resource management,” said Kitson. “Enterprise architects, CIOs, CTOs and now CAIOs, face having to account for unprecedented changes to how we work, where demands and capabilities evolve on a monthly basis. This fireside conversation with Sam will be of use to anyone struggling to manage unforeseeable increases in the cost of everything from hardware through to token spending.”





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To register for this free webinar click here.