Roctel becomes authorised Ekahau reseller, expanding wireless networking solutions

In association with Roctel

Roctel has become an authorised Ekahau reseller, expanding its technology portfolio and enabling organisations to directly purchase Ekahau

wireless network planning, measurement and optimisation solutions.

Through the new relationship, Roctel will supply Ekahau hardware, software and associated solutions to organisations across Ireland and internationally, helping businesses and IT teams develop their own professional wireless network design, validation and troubleshooting capabilities.





advertisement





Becoming an authorised Ekahau reseller represents a further expansion of Roctel’s networking portfolio and enables the company to support customers looking to invest in the technology and tools required to better understand, design and manage increasingly complex wireless environments.

Alongside the supply of Ekahau solutions, Roctel also has the capability to deliver professional Ekahau Wi-Fi site surveys and network assessments as a service.

Ekahau solutions can help organisations:

Analyse existing Wi-Fi coverage, capacity and performance

Identify interference, coverage gaps and connectivity issues

Plan and design wireless environments for new sites and network upgrades

Validate wireless deployments against technical and business requirements

Equip internal IT and networking teams with professional wireless planning, measurement and diagnostic capabilities

The expansion comes as dependable wireless connectivity becomes increasingly important to day-to-day business operations. The continued adoption of cloud services, connected devices, collaboration platforms and AI-enabled applications is placing greater demands on enterprise wireless networks and the teams responsible for managing them.

Cormac Reid, CEO and founder of Roctel, said: “At Roctel, we believe in investing in the best technology and turning it into meaningful business outcomes for our customers. Becoming an authorised Ekahau reseller strengthens that approach. We can now provide organisations with expert wireless survey and optimisation services, while also supplying Ekahau solutions to customers that want to establish or expand their own in-house capabilities. This gives our customers greater flexibility and the insight they need to connect with confidence, protect their operations and build secure networks that are ready for the future.”

The addition of Ekahau further expands Roctel’s technology portfolio and supports the company’s broader strategy of helping organisations simplify complex network environments and invest in secure, scalable and future-ready digital infrastructure.

As an Authorised Ekahau Reseller, ROCTEL will make Ekahau solutions available to organisations across Ireland and internationally, supported by the company’s networking expertise and professional services capabilities.