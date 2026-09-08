Research programme looks for older people’s views on future of AI

Age-Friendly AI, a national initiative led by TU Dublin and Adapt, the Research Ireland centre for AI-driven digital content, is looking for older people across Ireland to share their views on artificial intelligence (AI).

The AI Opinions campaign coincides with today’s 60th anniversary of UNESCO’s International Literacy Day, and is part of the initiative’s work to give people the opportunity to develop critical AI literacy skills and understand how it affects their daily lives.

The campaign is seeking views from older adults across Ireland as the country considers how AI should be developed, regulated and used. Their experiences and perspectives could help inform research and policy.





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Older adults can share their opinions through a short, anonymous form on the Age-Friendly AI website.

The project team is particularly seeking more submissions from regional areas and counties across the country to build a nationwide database of public views.

“The Age-Friendly AI team, supported by leading age-advocacy organisations, is renewing its call for older people across every county in Ireland to have their say,” Laura Grehan, head of education, engagement and societal impact at Adapt, Dublin City University, said.

She added: “Whether they are enthusiastic about AI, concerned about it, curious about it, or don’t use it at all, we want to hear from them. Their views can provide important evidence for research and help inform the policies and practices that will shape how AI is developed and used.”

The campaign asks older people about their hopes and concerns around AI, as well as their ideas for making the technology more age-friendly.

Age-Friendly AI forms part of the Adapt’s #DiscussAI national conversation on AI programme, established in 2021. The programme has engaged more than 85,000 people across Ireland in shared learning and reflection on technology’s role in society.

Contributions are anonymous and will be treated confidentially. The views gathered will help researchers, developers and policymakers understand what older people want and need from AI and support the development of technology that is fair, inclusive and works for everyone.

Patryk Goron