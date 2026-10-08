Neg8 Carbon wins Premier International Award

Waterford-based Neg8 Carbon has been awarded the prestigious breakthrough technology award at the World CCUS Conference in Edinburgh for its direct air capture technology.

The award highlights innovations that advance carbon capture, utilisation and storage technology through scientific and technical excellence. The winning technology must also demonstrate the potential for global deployment.

The award was presented to chief technology officer Dr John Breen. The team comprises world-leading experts in chemistry and engineering, including Prof Don MacElroy, Dr Cristina López Olmos, Seyed Mahdi Akbarimoosavi, Erik Malan, and Alfred Jovin Rajan.





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Direct air capture systems remove CO₂ directly from ambient air. Neg8’s DAC approach combines low-temperature sorbent regeneration with industrial heat reuse. This allows heat that may otherwise be rejected by industrial facilities to be used as an energy input for the carbon removal process. The result is affordable decarbonisation and sustainable CO 2 feedstock production. This creates opportunities to integrate DAC with sectors such as data centres, industrial facilities and hydrogen producers.

Furthermore, the captured CO₂ provides a revenue generating avenue as it can be stored and sold as carbon credits, or alternatively, it can be used in applications such as alternative fuels manufacturing and water purification.

Neg8’s technology has progressed to a technical readiness level that positions it for scale-up to commercial carbon dioxide removal.

TechCentral Reporters