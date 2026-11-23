To combat the spread of digital disinformation, TikTok has introduced a ‘likeness detection’ system designed specifically for public figures.

The tool allows politicians and government officials to check the platform for AI-generated media that uses their likeness without permission.

By verifying their identity through a certified third party service, eligible individuals can receive notifications about suspicious accounts or videos and report these violations directly to TikTok’s security staff for investigation.





advertisement





The initiative comes as Europe faces a wave of deepfake campaigns intended to disrupt democratic elections. With several European countries preparing for elections in the coming year, the tool is seen as a crucial defensive measure against AI-driven deception.

These efforts align with the European Union’s AI Act, which came into force on 2 August and requires synthetic content to be clearly labelled. TikTok has already incorporated similar requirements, obliging creators to label realistic AI-generated audio and visual content.

Alongside protecting public figures, the company has launched a general-purpose tool: Identify AI-Generated Content. The free service is available to everyone, including non-users, and allows people to upload files to check whether they were created using TikTok or ByteDance software, such as Hypic, Dreamina, Pippit or CapCut.

The system supports various file types – including MP4, PNG and JPEG – provided they remain within the specified size limits (100MB for video/audio and 20MB for images).

The detection process works by scanning for invisible watermarks and specific metadata embedded by ByteDance applications. To address privacy concerns, TikTok gives assurances that uploaded files are deleted immediately after the check and are not used to train AI systems.

However, the company warns that the tool is not a universal solution, as it can only identify content created within its own in-house ecosystem of apps.

Business AM