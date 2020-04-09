NDRC at ArcLabs seek start-ups for €75,000 investment programme

NDRC at ArcLabs has put a call out for digital companies to compete for a prize worth €75,000 in investment and services for the third round of its 12-week accelerator programme.

Beginning in September, the programme is part of Enterprise Ireland’s overall strategy to increase the number and quality of start-ups that have the potential to employ more than 10 persons and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

Based in ArcLabs in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), the initiative aims to drive the growth of digital start-ups nationally.

Investors and supporters of NDRC at ArcLabs, in addition to Enterprise Ireland include Suir Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland Seed and Early Stage Equity Fund, Bord Gais Energy in partnership with Centrica Innovations, South East BIC, and Local Authorities of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Centres.

“We are living in unprecedented times. There have been many challenges presented by the Covid-19 emergency. However, along with challenge lies opportunity. It is in times of crisis that we see creativity and innovation thrive and the power within people to activate the ideas that may have been niggling at the back of their minds for some time,” said Aisling O’Neill, Manager, ArcLabs Research and innovation Centre.

“There were over 80 applications in 2019 and following the success of the programme, we’re sure there will be many more in 2020. Given our co-location with the Telecommunications, Software and Systems Group (TSSG), WIT’s internationally renowned ICT research group and Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway, ArcLabs is the best place to launch and grow your digital technology business.”

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “We’re excited to begin the call for our third investment programme in the South East. Building on the successful progression of NDRC at ArcLabs to date, we’re committed to finding and building promising new startups in the region for the benefit of the economy despite the contextual challenges posed by Covid-19. Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the wider health and economic impacts of the pandemic, we’re approaching NDRC at ArcLabs with an open mind. Depending on Government advice, this programme may well be delivered remotely, something in which we already have positive and effective experience through our current Dublin-based national programme.

“The first time we delivered NDRC at ArcLabs was in 2018 and since then we have seen the likes of Property Bridges, LiveCosts.com, Miura RegTech and Stackolater deliver impressive progress and further development of their businesses. We’re keen to find more such ventures in the coming weeks.”

For more information visit www.arclabs.ie.

TechCentral Reporters