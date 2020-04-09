Facebook Ireland continues free online training series

Free business training event goes live to support businesses operating from home during Covid-19

Facebook Ireland moved its business training event ‘Boost with Facebook’ online last week, to provide SMEs with the tools and support needed to survive at this time.

After a successful launch involving 180 SMEs, Boost With Facebook will return this Thursday, 9 April with a tutorial on how to host a Facebook Live event.

The webinar will cover Live best practices such as; how to plan a broadcast, promote a Live session, execute a recording and promote post-event. It will also look at examples and case studies throughout, with a Q&A to finish.

The weekly series will run on Thursdays at 12pm and will cover essential online business training such as how to host a virtual event; pushing creative boundaries online in partnership with VidMob; how to effectively market your product on mobile; having a presence on Instagram; how to use different channels to communicate with different customers; and more.

“Small and medium sized businesses are the engine of job growth and development in the Irish economy,” said Ciaran Quilty, vice president of global business group at Facebook. “It’s crucial now more than ever to support them in any way we can during Covid-19.

“We decided to launch ‘Boost with Facebook’ online to continue to help small businesses as many of them face unprecedented challenges in how they carry out their day-to-day business and connect with their customers. Through this series of online webinars, we will walk entrepreneurs through a step by step guide on how they can adapt and even thrive during these challenging times.”

Businesses can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/

TechCentral Reporters