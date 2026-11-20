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The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) is seeking applications for an enterprise systems specialist. This permanent role gives you the chance to shape how the IPA runs and owns its critical business systems.

The IPA supports a capable and effective Public Service in Ireland. It delivers learning and leadership development to public servants at every career stage, from early-career professionals to senior leaders, across government.





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The enterprise systems specialist will be the IPA’s in-house expert on its key enterprise applications. Reporting to the head of ICT, the role sits between first-line user support and the vendors and partners who provide second and third-line support. It involves resolving complex issues, coordinating suppliers and helping deliver the IPA’s enterprise systems support strategy. The work spans cloud and Microsoft 365 services, security and access controls, system integrations, upgrades and documentation.

The role is based on Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4, beside the DART station. Hybrid working allows up to two days a week from home, and the IPA plans to move to a city centre office around 2027/2028.

The salary ranges from €69,375 to €106,749. Benefits include 29 days’ annual leave, flexible working hours and a defined benefit pension. Staff also get full fee remission on IPA academic and training programmes, a tax-free travel pass, the bike-to-work scheme and an active social calendar.

For technology professionals with at least five years’ experience supporting enterprise business applications, this role offers real ownership of systems that support Ireland’s Public Service.

Applications close at 1pm on Monday, 14 December 2026. To find out more and apply, click here.