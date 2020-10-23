Microsoft’s Frank O’Donnell on keeping the public sector moving

Another sector adapts to Covid-19 and LG finally gets a folding TV to market

As we go back into lockdown we have a really interesting insight into our public service is changing Microsoft’s public sector director Frank O’Donnell.

We also have news of ad blockers turning into malware, Windows 10 on Chromebooks, and the brand new €75,000 TV we’ve been waiting for.

