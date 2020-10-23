Microsoft’s Frank O’Donnell on keeping the public sector moving
23 October 2020 | 0
As we go back into lockdown we have a really interesting insight into our public service is changing Microsoft’s public sector director Frank O’Donnell.
We also have news of ad blockers turning into malware, Windows 10 on Chromebooks, and the brand new €75,000 TV we’ve been waiting for.
