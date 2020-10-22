ICS news & events, October 2020
Events
ICS AGM 2020
Members are hereby given notice that the Annual General Meeting of the Society will be held on 11 November at 5.00pm. Free for members
HISI Conference & Scientific Symposium 2020
The Health Informatics Society of Ireland (HISI) Conference and Scientific Symposium returns for its 25th birthday and will take place on 18/19 and 25/26 November 2020, online, through its own dedicated virtual platform.
ICS & BlockW webinar: Blockchain for good: green bonds and climate initiatives based on blockchain
This fourth webinar in the series will take place on 9 December, and be on the topic of Blockchain for good: green bonds and climate initiatives based on blockchain Free for members
IT Architects Conference 2020
The IT Architects Conference is set to take place on the 14 December at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin 8. – 10.5 CPD, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel
Women4IT Dublin Digital Conference
Women4IT Dublin Digital Conference will be a half-day event to show-case the Women4IT project to potential participants, employers, and community organisations across Ireland.
30 October, 6 CPD Points, Online, Free
World Standards Day 2020: Standards Are Essential To Protect The Planet
This year’s World Standards Day, “Protecting the planet with standards”, celebrates the potential of standards to help our world become more sustainable by setting common rules that help businesses provide better goods and services, while respecting planetary boundaries.
Upcoming professional development & training
Up to 100% funding available: Certificate in Business Analysis
This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques.
Contact training@ics.ie for more information.
Managing a Data Breach
This one-day advanced course covers the main factors which may lead to a data breach and what process should be followed in the event of occurrence of such.
3/4 November 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available
Free Web Accessibility Training
This free course is for anyone who creates web content and electronic documents especially those in the public sector or those writing content for websites. For example, content authors, web publishers, and access officers.
27/28 October, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free
Blockchain webinar: Blockchain & new media
Expert presentations and Q&A will discuss decentralised approaches to new media and broadcasting.
28 October, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free
Certified Data Protection Practitioner
Designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.
2 December, 24 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available
SQL Queries for Beginners
An introductory course to using SQL Server and MySQL aimed at those who are expected to query, develop and support SQL databases
18 November, 21 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available
Fun for kids
Scratch
The Scratch National Competition Final, takes place virtually on 4 November. Thirty-four projects with their associated students will discuss their projects with the Judges to determine the winning project in each age category.
The Scratch 2021 National Competition will be launched the week of 9 November.
Find out more about the Scratch National Competition please visit: https://scratch.ics.ie/ or e-mail info@techweek.ie
Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge
Bebras introduces computational thinking and computer science to students from 8-18 years by allowing them to solve interactive tasks online.
These tasks consist of fun and engaging short questions that can be answered without prior knowledge of computational thinking but can uncover a student’s aptitude for the discipline.
