ICS news & events, October 2020

AGM, Women4IT and HISI conference & symposium among highlights Print Print ICS

Events

Members are hereby given notice that the Annual General Meeting of the Society will be held on 11 November at 5.00pm. Free for members

The Health Informatics Society of Ireland (HISI) Conference and Scientific Symposium returns for its 25th birthday and will take place on 18/19 and 25/26 November 2020, online, through its own dedicated virtual platform.

This fourth webinar in the series will take place on 9 December, and be on the topic of Blockchain for good: green bonds and climate initiatives based on blockchain Free for members

The IT Architects Conference is set to take place on the 14 December at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin 8. – 10.5 CPD, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Women4IT Dublin Digital Conference will be a half-day event to show-case the Women4IT project to potential participants, employers, and community organisations across Ireland.

30 October, 6 CPD Points, Online, Free

This year’s World Standards Day, “Protecting the planet with standards”, celebrates the potential of standards to help our world become more sustainable by setting common rules that help businesses provide better goods and services, while respecting planetary boundaries.

Upcoming professional development & training

This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques.

Contact training@ics.ie for more information.

This one-day advanced course covers the main factors which may lead to a data breach and what process should be followed in the event of occurrence of such.

3/4 November 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

This free course is for anyone who creates web content and electronic documents especially those in the public sector or those writing content for websites. For example, content authors, web publishers, and access officers.

27/28 October, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free

Expert presentations and Q&A will discuss decentralised approaches to new media and broadcasting.

28 October, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free

This expert panel discussion will discuss decentralised approaches to new media and broadcasting.

28 October, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free

Designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

2 December, 24 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

An introductory course to using SQL Server and MySQL aimed at those who are expected to query, develop and support SQL databases

18 November, 21 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Fun for kids

The Scratch National Competition Final, takes place virtually on 4 November. Thirty-four projects with their associated students will discuss their projects with the Judges to determine the winning project in each age category.

The Scratch 2021 National Competition will be launched the week of 9 November.

Find out more about the Scratch National Competition please visit: https://scratch.ics.ie/ or e-mail info@techweek.ie

Bebras introduces computational thinking and computer science to students from 8-18 years by allowing them to solve interactive tasks online.

These tasks consist of fun and engaging short questions that can be answered without prior knowledge of computational thinking but can uncover a student’s aptitude for the discipline.