Microsoft names Version 1 data estate modernisation partner of choice for Ireland

Microsoft has announced for the second consecutive year that Version 1 is its data estate modernisation partner of choice in Ireland, citing Version 1’s work with customers as “exceptional”.

Microsoft Ireland announced this year’s winners at a remote award ceremony that more than 100 people attended to join the celebrations. The data estate modernisation partner of the year award in Ireland recognises a partner that delivers an outstanding solution based on the Microsoft data platform and that has empowered customers with solutions that take advantage of the leading capabilities of Microsoft data platform across on-prem and Azure for mission-critical applications.

Version 1 was the first Microsoft partner in the UK and Ireland to achieve the advanced specialisation in modernization of Web applications to Microsoft Azure. Microsoft advanced specialisations are intended to assure potential customers that a partner meets the highest standards for service delivery and support. This is an achievement that reflects Version 1’s investment and focus on developing Application Modernisation solutions to enable their customers to revitalise their existing applications, legacy systems and monoliths by leveraging Microsoft Azure.

Tom O’ Connor, CEO, Version 1 (pictured), said: “Version 1 is delighted to be recognised for the second consecutive year by Microsoft in the delivery of outstanding data estate modernisation solutions to our customers that ultimately made a real difference in their businesses. We view our work in the arena of data estate modernisation, application modernisation and digital transformation as best in industry and more importantly, our customers agree.

“We believe that this recognition reinforces our specialist capabilities that would be incredibly difficult for any other IT service provider in the Irish market to replicate. It’s also a testament to the incredible effort of our employees to deliver customer success to make a real difference with IT for our customers by revitalising and modernising their most critical applications and systems.”

