Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveals: Halo: Infinite, Fable, Psychonauts 2, Obsidian’s next RPG, more

Showcase sets up big arrival of next-gen console

The endless fake E3 summer continued on Thursday with yet another Xbox games showcase from Microsoft. Unlike the reveals of May’s Xbox event, this latest show brought the hits, as Microsoft revealed a slew of blockbusters destined to land on Windows 10 PCs as well as the forthcoming Xbox Series X – including an extended demo of Halo: Infinite, which got itself a Steam page while the 10-minute video played.

We also got our first glimpse at Obsidian’s next game and Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, complete with a serenade from Jack Black. And there will be a new Fable game, though the brief trailer failed to mention an estimated release date.

People hoping for an Xbox Series X price or the reveal of the long-rumoured Xbox Series S were disappointed, however. This event was all about what you’ll be able to play when the next-gen console launches this November, rather than the console itself. Neither Microsoft nor Sony have revealed pricing info for their new hardware.

Microsoft’s event focused on games from its internal studios and publishing arm, including several all-new reveals: State of Decay 3, a new Forza Motorsport game (which Xbox chief Phil Spencer said is “early in development,” sadly), a Peril of Gorgon expansion for The Outer Worlds, and a new Obsidian RPG called Avowed. After taking on Fallout with the stellar Outer Worlds, Avowed looks like Obsidian’s stab at Skyrim.

We also got another look at Rare’s Everwild and Tell Me Why, the latest game from the makers of Life is Strange. Obsidian teased Grounded again, a Honey I Shrunk the Kids-style adventure due to land on 28 July. Microsoft catered to hardcore nerds with trailers for STALKER 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The best thing about all the first-party Microsoft game reveals? You’ll be able to play each of them on day one with an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Destiny 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on 10 November, Microsoft said, and Bungie will release an Xbox Series X-optimised version of the game.

The power of the Xbox Series X was a constant undertone throughout the event. It sure looks beastly on paper. Halo: Infinite’s developers say the game will be larger than the last few games combined, and run at a flawless 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. Moon Studios teased an upgraded version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps that will run at 120Hz in 4K HDR.

