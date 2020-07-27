Amazon to add 1,000 new jobs to Irish workforce

Major development plans will see web giant employ more than 5,000 people here

Amazon has announced an expansion of its operations in Ireland which will see it add 1,000 new permanent jobs over the next two years, most of which will be high value engineering roles.

The new positions will be based in the company’s locations in Cork, and the Dublin sites of Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north County Dublin. This expansion will bring Amazon’s permanent workforce here to some 5,000 people over the period. The announcement comes just two years after a previous plan added the same number to the workforce.

The company said the new roles will be primarily in forms of engineering, but will also include non-technical programme managers, as well as technical management and senior leadership opportunities in both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The engineering roles will include software development, network development, systems development, optical deployment, database, DevOps, support, mechanical and electrical, as well as data centre technicians, solutions architects, security specialists, and big data specialists.

Amazon also announced an investment in a new 15,800 square metre (170,000 sq ft) campus in Charlemont Square, in which to house the AWS cloud computing workforce, opening in 2022.

Furthermore, September 2020 will see the first of the company’s wind farm projects here come online. The Esk wind farm in Cork will be Amazon’s first operational renewable energy project outside the US, which will deliver clean energy to Ireland’s electric grid. The company said it will help it to meet its commitment to power global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 as part of its goal to reach net zero carbon by 2040.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, country manager, AWS Ireland. “We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the latest jobs announcement was a further vote of confidence for the skills and talent of Irish People.

“We have a strong and proud record in attracting investment, and today’s announcement further bolsters our reputation as a leading nation in global technology,” said An Taoiseach. “AWS has played an important role in shaping Ireland’s tech ecosystem, resulting in job creation in communities across the country, and I am confident that it will continue to do so into the future. The government’s mission over the coming months and years is to rebuild our society and economy in the post- COVID world. We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey.”

“Amazon’s phenomenal growth in Ireland is due to its commitment, energy, and creativity in how it does business and we are delighted to support them in their further expansion,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “These new roles, in addition to the thousands that Amazon has already here are a strong indicator of Ireland’s continued ability to attract quality global investment, despite the significant challenges created by COVID-19.”

TechCentral Reporters