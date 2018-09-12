Meyers takes top job at Equinix

Equinix has appointed Charles Meyers to the position of president and chief executive officer and will also join the company’s board of directors. He succeeds Peter Van Camp, who will resume his role as Executive Chairman of the board.

“Charles is an outstanding leader who has been a major contributor to Equinix’s success over the past eight years, playing critical roles in the company as we have quadrupled in size, growing from $1.2bn in revenue to the $5bn plus we expect to generate this year,” said Van Camp.

Meyers joined Equinix in 2010 as president, Americas, leading the company’s largest operating region through a time of significant growth and strong operating performance.

In 2013, he was appointed chief operating officer at Equinix, where he spearheaded our drive for global consistency, leading the global sales, marketing, operations and customer success teams. For the past year, he has served as president of strategy, services & innovation (SSI).

“I joined Equinix eight years ago to be part of a company with exceptional opportunity and a phenomenal team of employees and I am incredibly honored and thrilled to now serve the company in the role of CEO,” said Meyers. “I look forward to partnering with my over 7,500 colleagues around the globe in service to our customers and partners as we expand our unmatched ability to help organisations drive their digital transformation agendas.

“The opportunity that lies ahead for Equinix is enormous and I am committed to driving our innovation, strategy and execution to become the trusted centre of a cloud-first world.”

TechCentral Reporters