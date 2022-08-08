Logicalis acquires Q Associates to extend specialist Microsoft and data-centric IT services UK consultancy's customers include universities, public sector Trade

Logicalis has acquired Q Associates, a UK provider of IT consultancy and advisory services around data management, data protection, compliance and information security. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Q Associates provides technology solutions to UK universities and research councils, government security services and home office departments and commercial clients across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

“The acquisition of Q Associates is fantastic news for all our customers and further strengthens our partnership portfolio. This announcement shows our commitment to being at the top table in the UKI partner market and customer landscape, especially around the higher education and government secured services sectors, said Alex Louth, CEO, Logicalis UKI. “In addition, extending the reach and skills of Logicalis UKI shows our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors.”

Andrew Griffiths, business development director, Q Associates, said: “This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Logicalis. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution.”

