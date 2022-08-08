SilverCloud Health passes 1m user mark The platform has supported more than 500 organisations globally Trade

Digital mental health platform announced SilverCloud Health has provided behavioral and mental health services to more than 1 million users globally to date. In addition to reaching this milestone, the evidence-based digital mental health platform has also achieved a 93% satisfaction rate from more than 20,000,000 user hours spent on the platform and has supported more than 500 organisations across the globe with various mental and behavioral health initiatives.

“This major milestone also demonstrates the incredible role truly effective digital mental health care platforms play in removing traditional barriers that prevent people from accessing mental health services, such as clinician availability, lack of transportation, life demands and stigma concerns,” said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health.

“The demand for mental health services is now greater than ever; this milestone is just the beginning for us and reflects our passion and vision to democratize mental health care for all. We look forward to offering even more scalable and accessible solutions that provide care for patients in need and improve outcomes while ultimately driving healthcare costs down.”

advertisement





With nearly two decades of clinical research on effective digital delivery of mental and behavioural health interventions, SilverCloud Health provides an easy-to-use, measurable and modern platform to improve access and outcomes for patients in need. With up to 80% of users reporting decreased depression and anxiety symptoms and using SilverCloud Health, members can receive self-guided and coach-supported care, with the ability to be seamlessly referred into virtual therapy and psychiatry as needed. SilverCloud Health services a variety of key segments including health systems, health plans, employers and higher education for mental health needs including chronic health, wellbeing and substance abuse.

SilverCloud Health was acquired by Amwell in 2021, and, later that year announced a partnership with the HSE to pilot their digital therapy solutions in Ireland. SilverCloud Health has more than 30 online mental health programmes available in Ireland which are aimed at covering a range of mental health issues from wellness, resilience and severe mental health. These are backed by more than 17 years of research and including partnerships with academic institutions.

SilverCloud was founded in 2012 with a mission to break down barriers to mental health treatment and improve outcomes. The company spun out of the Technology Enhanced Therapy (TET) project, a three-year joint translational research project undertaken jointly by the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC), Trinity College Dublin and Parents Plus, Mater University Hospital in Ireland. You’ve likely heard it a lot – SilverCloud is an evidence-based company – but were truly born from research and the extreme need for an effective and clinically validated digital product.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?