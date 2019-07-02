Lenovo’s ThinkPad P Series portfolio unveiled at NXT

The five new devices have had redesigns and spec boosts Print Print Life

The latest generation of Lenovo’s ThinkPad P Series has launched at NXT BLD. The new portfolio comprises five devices: the ThinkPad P73, P53, P53s, P43s and P1 Gen 2.

For those who need a powerful workstation that they can take anywhere, Lenovo’s ThinkPad series has long been a favourite. The new ThinkPads continue to emphasise this focus on small but powerful devices, with a slant towards those who need additional computing power on the go.

Chassis have been made smaller, devices are thinner and lighter, and many power supplies have been reduced in size by around 35%, while processing power and graphics capabilities have been boosted.

The star of the show is the ThinkPad P53. Small but mighty, it’s being touted as the world’s most powerful 15% workstation. Lenovo has crammed its sleek and compact chassis with 9th Gen Core class and Intel Xeon CPUs, giving consumers up to eight cores, along with a potential 128Gb of memory.

The 6Tb of storage will accommodate even the most space-hungry projects. The OLED Touch display offers outstanding colour and crisp, deep blacks, making this an excellent choice for designers. The P53 is also ideal for engineers or architects – in fact, anyone who needs a lot of power in a compact and convenient form.

If you’re prepared to sacrifice just a little power for a thinner and lighter device, you might also consider the ThinkPad P1 Gen 2. Available with NVIDIA Quadro Turing T1000 and T2000 GPUs, the P1 also offers eight-core Intel 9th Gen Xeon and Core CPUs. Like the P53, the P1 has an OLED Touch display with Dolby Vision HDR.

Although it’s not quite as meaty as the P53 in terms of power, it can still handle demanding tasks such as CAD applications. The ThinkPad P1 is a 15″ device but weighs in at just 1.7kg and is just 17.2mm thick.

The ThinkPad P73 is the workhorse of the group, with a 17″ chassis and a 17.3″ Dolby Vision 4K UHD screen. The larger screen makes this unit ideal for designers, as well as anyone who needs plenty of display space such as healthcare or finance specialists.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P53s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 roll out during June, while the ThinkPad P53 and P43s will be available in July. The ThinkPad P73 arrives in August.

TechCentral Reporters