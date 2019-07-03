Ricoh acquires DocuWare in content services play

Latest purchase shows ongoing commitment to workplace transformation Print Print Trade

Ricoh is to acquire DocuWare, a provider of content services software. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed and DocuWare will operate as a standalone subsidiary with presidents Dr Michael Berger and Max Ertl remaining in their roles.

Headquartered in Germany and the US, DocuWare provides cloud and on-premise document management and workflow automation software to more than 12,000 customers in over 90 countries through a network of 600 partners.

David Mills, corporate senior vice president, Ricoh, said: “We are intent on building a thriving business which meets the growing need of companies around the world to digitise their businesses and workplaces, wherever they may be. We see a strong demand from our customers to maximise the value of their documents and business content to support their growth. The agreement we have made with DocuWare, which has a market-leading, cloud-first content services offering, is a hugely significant step in meeting that need. We are delighted at the additional capabilities we will be able to offer current and new customers.

“As a long-time partner, Ricoh understands the power of DocuWare’s channel to deliver document management and workflow automation solutions to customers. Ricoh wants to strengthen and grow this route to market and is committed to helping and learning from DocuWare and its management team.”

TechCentral Reporters