Huawei introduces double-foldable Mate XT2 smartphone

Huawei today introduced its latest series of foldable smartphones, aiming to maintain its dominant position in the Chinese luxury smartphone market. The new Mate XT2 models stand out with a unique three-part folding design, allowing the smartphone to unfold to the size of a tablet.

The devices are powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro processor, which uses a specialised ‘LogicFolding’ architecture. This technology, derived from the ‘Tau Scaling Law’ introduced in May, is intended to increase processing efficiency and reduce energy consumption. With this, Huawei is seeking to mitigate the impact of US trade restrictions.

Technical improvements

The cost of the premium devices is considerable, with prices ranging from 19,999 yuan (€2,566) to 24,999 yuan (€3,207). Richard Yu, executive director at Huawei, explained that the high price is the result of substantial investments in innovative technology and a sharp rise in the cost of memory components.





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The Mate XT2 will go on sale on 12 September and offers several improvements over earlier versions, including a refined folding mechanism, enhanced water resistance, a privacy-focused display and superior camera hardware. Internal tests indicate a 42% performance improvement compared with earlier models.

Market dominance and impact

Huawei currently holds a dominant position in the Chinese market. According to IDC, its market share in the second quarter was 22.6%, putting it ahead of Apple (18.1%) and Xiaomi (12.4%).

This lead is even more pronounced in the foldable segment, where the company accounts for 68 per cent of domestic shipments. Following the product unveiling, Xiaomi’s share price fell by 3%.

Global restrictions

Although Huawei is currently the only major manufacturer offering a device that folds in three – after Samsung’s failed attempt to bring a similar product to market – the company remains barred from the US market due to security concerns cited by the US government. Competition remains fierce. Xiaomi has also announced a foldable device, while Apple will unveil its latest iPhone range tomorrow, widely expected to include a foldable model.

Business AM