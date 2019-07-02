Ion Solutions acquired by Creative Technology

Ion Solutions, a provider of professional audio visual and broadcast technology, has been acquired by Creative Technology Group (CT). Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Based in Dublin, Ion Solutions will now become part of the CT Europe & Middle East group and will be rebranded as Creative Technology Ireland after a transitionary period. The existing management team will remain in place.

Ion Solutions was founded in 1967 as a technology engineering specialist, adding broadcast and AV systems integration, AV rental, facilities management and content creation capabilities. The business also offers a range of managed audio-visual services, ranging from maintenance contracts to on-site AV technician services.

The company employs more than 70 full-time staff. Its clients span a variety of sectors including broadcast, retail, healthcare, hospitality and educational facilities, as well as corporate venues.

“From our earliest beginnings in 1967, Ion Solutions has always sought to innovate in the market, and to offer our unique experience in broadcast systems, coupled with the best of AV technology to our clients,” said John Roche, CEO of Ion Solutions.

“We were looking for the next step in our evolution and becoming part of Creative Technology and the global NEP Worldwide Network – working alongside our existing partners on the NEP Ireland, Screen Scene and NEP Connect teams – will be a tremendous benefit to both our employees and our clients in Ireland and worldwide.

Dave Crump, president and CEO of CT Europe & Middle East, said: “The addition of Ion Solutions strengthens the CT organisation, increasing our full range of services and rentals we can provide to our clients, especially in an increasingly significant business hub like Dublin.”

