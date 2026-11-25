Expleo has announced the international expansion of its cybersecurity partnership with WhatsExposed. WhatsExposed will now support Expleo across its global offices, implementing best-in-class, CREST-accredited, cyber security testing and continuous exposure management.

The partnership combines Expleo’s global consulting and quality engineering with WhatsExposed’s specialist offensive security capability to deliver continuous cyber exposure management. This provides businesses with a single, coordinated defence in managing risk across AI, cloud and Microsoft 365 environments, giving organisations earlier visibility of cyber risk, faster identification of vulnerabilities and a more coordinated approach to reducing exposure.

Expleo and WhatsExposed have so far identified more than 80 high-risk exposures that could have had significant security implications for customers if left unaddressed. Building on this momentum, the companies are targeting more than 40 projects globally by 2027, with a focus on the insurance, utilities, life sciences, banking and public sectors.





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Rory Gallagher, director quality solutions, Expleo, said: “Organisations can no longer rely on point-in-time testing alone, they must move towards continuous testing and monitoring to keep pace. The expansion of Expleo’s partnership with WhatsExposed strengthens our ability to help organisations move from periodic assurance to continuous cyber resilience on a global level, giving them the visibility and confidence needed to manage risk in fast-changing environments.”

Elena Donea, CEO, WhatsExposed, said: “Most organisations still test once a year and hope nothing changes in between. Through working with Expleo, we’ve shown that continuous, AI-assisted, human-led validated testing finds the issues that matter while there’s still time to fix them. Taking that model into Expleo’s international network means more organisations can see their exposure the way an attacker does, every week rather than every year.”

TechCentral Reporters