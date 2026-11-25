CrowdStrike Holdings agreed to buy rival cyber security firm Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike said the deal will open up its business into the network security space, the single largest addressable market segment in the industry.

The acquisition comes at a critical moment in the cyber security sector, as the rise of frontier AI rapidly accelerates the discovery of critical security vulnerabilities.





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Malicious actors have weaponised the same technology and are now able to exploit flawed software at unprecedented speed.

The combined company will have about $10 billion in total annual recurring revenue.

CrowdStrike said the deal will increase its total addressable market by more than $185 billion and provides a path to sell its security platform to about 8,000 customers. CrowdStrike said the combined company will provide greater visibility to its AI security capabilities.

“After close, the frontier security models we’re building in our cyber superintelligence lab will also learn from the network,” George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike, said on a conference call Thursday. “That’s a step function improvement in cyber AI models.”

The two companies began working together in 2019 under various partnership agreements. The original partnership integrated CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with Zscaler’s cloud security platform, offering real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement.

The partnership evolved over the years: The companies share about 2,000 customers and have 16 different technology integrations.

Company officials said the combined company will be able to help secure the increased use of AI agents.

“Network traffic originates on the endpoint,” Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler, said Monday. “The amazing opportunity here is to have a unified sensor that provides visibility, protection and secure application access.”

CrowdStrike expects the combined company to have $1 billion in annualised run-rate synergies at the end of a 30-month period. In addition, about $500 million in annualised run-rate cost synergies are expected within 18 to 24 months, mainly by optimising data centre infrastructure, vendors and wider operations.

Adding Zscaler fills the last major security gap in its offering, according to Madelein van der Hout, senior analyst at Forrester.

“CrowdStrike doesn’t need this deal for growth; it’s growing 27% and accelerating,” van der Hout said. “It needs it because its whole strategy is consolidation, and consolidation only works as long as there’s something left to consolidate. Endpoint, identity and cloud are already inside Falcon. The network was the biggest gap, and Zscaler was the biggest network asset still for sale.”

Zscaler’s solutions will be sold through CrowdStrike’s network of global system integrators, resellers, distributors and cloud marketplaces. The companies said there will be significant opportunity downmarket as well as the managed security service provider space.

Market rivalry

TD Cowen senior analyst Shaul Eyal said the combined company will be able to more effectively compete against rival Palo Alto Networks, which is considered the leading pureplay cyber security provider.

PAN has roiled much of the cybersecurity market in recent years, by aggressively pursuing a ‘platformisation’ strategy that was designed to unify major corporations under a single provider. As part of that strategy, Palo Alto Networks offered steep incentives to help new customers transition off their old contracts, setting off a bit of a pricing war.

The companies have been involved in a variety of start-up deals recently. Earlier this month, CrowdStrike agreed to buy Dreadnode, a firm specialising in automated AI security testing. CrowdStrike also struck a seperate deal to purchase Fiddler, an AI observability firm.

Terms were not released, but the Wall Street Journal reported a $95 million price for Dreadnode and $400 million for Fiddler.

Under the new agreement, each share of Zscaler common stock will be exchanged for 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike. This represents an implied value of $260 per share of Zscaler, based upon CrowdStrike’s Friday closing price.

The deal is scheduled to close during the second half of CrowdStrike’s 2028 fiscal year. The agreement is subject to approval from Zscaler shareholders, regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Once the deal closes, Chaudhry will head the Zscaler business and join the CrowdStrike board of directors.

CrowdStrike shareholders will own more than 84% of the combined company, while Zscaler shareholders will own just under 16%.

Cybersecurity Dive