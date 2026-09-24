Google opens entries to first Nationwide Student Prompting Championship

Google has launched the inaugural Gemini for Student Prompting Championships alongside a major new skills drive aimed at empowering third level students across the country with essential AI skills.

Underpinned by a new offer giving students 12 months of free access to Gemini AI Plus, the initiative is aimed at broadening access to AI, enhancing student productivity, and preparing Ireland’s future workforce for an increasingly AI-driven economy. Students will be able to benefit from features including unlimited uploads, Study Notebooks, Interactive Visualisations & Gemini Live, and access to 400GB of storage for one year.

The Gemini for Students Prompting Championship 2026 is a nationwide contest where students can demonstrate how they use generative AI to tackle real-world challenges from administrative tasks from budgeting to revision. Open to students of all disciplines, with no technical background required, the championship evaluates how entrants iterate and refine their prompts to solve everyday problems.





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Alongside the competition, Google is rolling out the Gemini Academy, offering hands-on skilling and demonstration workshops across targeted Irish universities. These sessions will provide students and faculty with practical training on leveraging AI responsibly and effectively.

Vanessa Hartley, VP and head of Google Ireland, said: “AI is fundamentally reshaping how we work, learn, and solve complex challenges. Through the Gemini for Students initiative and our first Student Prompting Championships, we want to ensure Irish students are not just keeping pace with this shift, but leading it. By placing these tools directly into the hands of students, we aim to support their academic journeys and help future-proof Ireland’s competitiveness.”

As part of the Google.org AI Opportunity Fund, non-profit organisations INCO and Chance have received $750,000 in funding to help at least 5,000 students in Ireland fit for the working world of the future.

A study conducted by INCO showed a growing demand for applied AI skills in non-technical professions such as marketing, finance, logistics, or administration. So, they created New Futures:AI, a set of advanced AI curriculums, complimentary career coaching and professional solidarity networks designed specifically for students pursuing careers in those fields.

So far, INCO is partnering with Maynooth University and Dublin City University to deliver NewFutures:AI to their students and are actively seeking additional Irish higher education partners.

TechCentral Reporters